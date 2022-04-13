Michael Strahan's sweet message of support for friend and co-star Robin Roberts The father-of-four praised her for her optimism

Robin Roberts is currently facing a challenging time as her partner, Amber Laign undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

But the GMA star has the support of her co-hosts, including Michael Strahan who has given her a well-deserved boost on Instagram with a heartfelt message which she much appreciated.

The former NFL player paid tribute to his friend and colleague as she continues to promote her new book which has just been released.

WATCH: Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friendship goals

Alongside a set photo of the Good Morning America team - including Lara Spencer and George Stephanopolous too - all holding the publication, he wrote: "Proud of my friend @robinrobertsgma on her new book 'Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams' that’s out today!!

"The book is a guide to instilling hope and optimism into your lives, something Robin does on a daily basis. Go get yourself a copy. @goodmorningamerica."

His fans adored the sentiment and commented: "Congratulations Robin! I love you," and, "Awesome! Congratulations Robin! I will definitely will get one and she inspires me," and many more thanked Michael for sharing the love.

Michael and the GMA team supported the launch of Robin's new book

Robin also applauded him for the sweet message and took to her Instagram stories to repost the photo and wrote: "Thank you and bless you my friend," followed by two heart emojis.

The ABC host - who is a breast cancer survivor herself - recently updated fans on Amber's condition.

During her morning message ahead of the show, she said: "Y'know so many people have asked how Amber is doing. And I have to just tell you that she is doing well.

Michael and Robin have a great relationship

"There have been some issues with her chemo treatment and we are confident that they will be resolved soon," Robin revealed, appearing strong and optimistic.

She continued: "And we know that everybody's got something and we want you to know that we are thinking and praying [for] you."

Robin shared Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in another one of her morning wisdom videos in February, also adding that she would be away from the show from time to time in order to take care of her partner as she goes through chemotherapy.

