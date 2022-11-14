Exclusive: Andy Murray on missing his family when he's on tour, Roger Federer's final farewell and next year's Wimbledon The Wimbledon champion talks the future of fastest-growing sport - padel

Sir Andy Murray might be one of Britain's most successful sports stars of all time. However, off-court, the 35-year-old is a self-confessed family man.

Exclusive: Inside Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's friendship, rivalry and family life

Andy has been married to childhood sweetheart Kim since 2015 after meeting through her dad, tennis coach Nigel Slater, at a party for the US Open in 2005.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's London trip

The couple are doting parents to their four young children; Sophia, six, Edie, four, three-year-old son Teddie and a fourth child – another girl - who was born in March 2021.

READ: Andy Murray opens up about career sacrifices wife Kim Sears made to support him

MORE: Andy Murray makes touching comment about wife Kim during 'difficult' career moment

With tennis in both Andy and Kim's blood, it comes as no surprise that their eldest child is showing signs of loving the sport.

Asked if they play tennis, Andy told HELLO! this week: "A little bit - my eldest daughter is enjoying playing now and the others are getting into it, although the youngest two are still a bit small to hit a ball yet."

The three-time Grand Slam winner went on to honour his wife Kim as he revealed she is the kindest person he has ever met. Throughout his glittering career, Kim has been an incredible pillar of support and at every turn, she has been there for him.

Andy with his wife Kim

"My wife is the kindest, for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis," he stated. Now that tennis season is coming to an end, the sports star is now looking forward to spending time with his loved ones over Christmas.

"For me, this time of year is the end of the tennis season, so it's a bit of a time to reflect, and also it means I get to be at home with my family," he explained. "That's probably the best thing for me. I miss them all so much when I'm away."

READ: Andy Murray reveals what kind of father he is as he rules out more children with wife

SEE: Andy Murray's wife Kim makes gorgeous courtside return after welcoming fourth baby

Asked what tennis fans can expect from him in 2023, Andy revealed he will be travelling Down Under for the Australian Open. "I've got a pretty busy schedule planned," he added. "I'll be kicking off the year in Australia which I always really enjoy.

"I'll be playing a tournament out there, and then the Australian Open. After that I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season."

As for Wimbledon? "Yes, that's the plan," he noted. Despite being plagued by various injuries, Andy's focus remains on winning matches. "For now, I'm still focussed on playing tennis and winning matches," he said. "I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on.

"I'll be doing a training block in December so we'll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully I can get some more wins under my belt next year."

Andy and his brother Jamie are hoping to bring Padel to the UK

Luckily for Andy, the tennis player will be batting away any nerves. "I don't really get nervous in the same way as I used to, which is down to experience I guess," he explained. "I enjoy stepping out in front of a crowd - it was one of the things I really missed during Covid.

"Playing in front of empty stadiums just isn't the same. I think a few nerves are good - it helps to sharpen your senses, so it's not really a problem for me."

When quizzed if there was anything he would love to do that meant stepping out of his comfort zone, Andy revealed there was one sport he's been meaning to try – although, he'll have to wait until he retires!

"Sky diving – it's been on my bucket list for ages, but I can't do it while I'm playing tennis," the Scottish star said. "So that will be one of the first things I do when I stop playing."

Tennis fans will have seen Andy take part in his first-ever Laver Cup tournament in September. He joined the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who played his final match.

"It was amazing and pretty emotional," Andy said of Roger's farewell game. "I really enjoyed the whole Laver Cup - it was my first time playing that event, and being there for Roger's last game was extra special."

Of being part of Team Europe, he continued: "There was quite a lot of general messing around and winding each other up to be honest. I went out for dinner one night with Roger and Bjorn Borg which was a really fun evening - although Bjorn spent most of that night ribbing me. We had lots of good practice sessions together and I really enjoyed the team dynamic."

Although we're used to watching Andy swinging his racket on tennis courts, the two-time Wimbledon champion is now backing padel tennis, the fast-growing new sport for the masses.

Speaking to HELLO! after his exhibition game at Westfield shopping centre in London's Shepherd's Bush, the 35-year-old touched upon the transition from tennis to padel.

"It's actually pretty easy to make the transition from tennis," he shared. "There are a few tricky shots that you have to get used to - there's one shot you play off the back wall, a bit like you do in squash, and it took a few attempts!

Andy at the exhibition game at Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush

"But in general I think it's a great game. Lots of fun, there was lots of laughter on the court and the rallies tend to be longer than in tennis."

On why he's wanting to bring the sport to the UK, Andy explained: "I think there is huge potential for padel to grow in the UK, especially in urban areas, like the court here in Westfield that Game4Padel put in today.

"It's exciting to see a new sport really gaining momentum - you don't see new sports taking off in a big way very often - so I hope lots of people come and try it out either here or at some of the other courts across the country."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.