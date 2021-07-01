Andy Murray managed to secure an astonishing second-round win at Wimbledon on Wednesday night. With the crowd "firing him up" during the final sets, the two-time Wimbledon champion was overjoyed with his victory. He was also supported by his mum Judy Murray and doting wife Kim.

The blonde beauty, 33, was sat courtside with her eyes fixed on the match as the tennis ace, 34, took on German opponent Oscar Otte.

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife Kim play tennis against each other

Kim's appearance comes just months after she welcomed the couple's fourth child - a baby girl - in March. They are already parents to Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son Teddie.

Despite being a busy mum-of-four, Kim still found the time to cheer on Andy at the All England Club. With her gorgeous golden-tinted hair left loose in tousled waves, Kim looked stylish as ever in a chic floral blouse, which she accessorized with oversized shades and a pale pink parka jacket.

After his win, the sports star told the audience: "What an atmosphere to play in at the end, the whole crowd is amazing but there were a few guys in there who were getting me fired up and I needed everyone's help tonight."

Kim seen cheering on her man at Wimbledon

He added: "I obviously get a rest day tomorrow then hopefully I can come out on Friday and play in another atmosphere like this, and hopefully perform well."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

Andy started dating Kim - daughter of tennis coach Nigel Sears - in 2005. They announced their engagement in November 2014 and were married at Dunblane Cathedral in April the following year.

The doting wife was seen chatting with Andy's mum Judy

In a recent interview with The Times, Andy was asked when he and Kim would be having any more children. "My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now, so…"

Andy - who described himself as a "soft" father - further spoke about his experience of homeschooling. "My five-year-old is already putting me in difficult positions. I'm getting a lot of, 'Why, Daddy?' Why this, why that," he divulged.

