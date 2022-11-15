Demi Moore dances inside Idaho home as she celebrates 60th birthday with friends The star's daughters were also in attendance

Demi Moore knows how to throw a good party, and she did just that this week as she marked an incredible milestone – her 60th birthday.

The actress was joined by her friends and family, including her nine pet pooches, as she headed out of town in her private jet. Demi's VIP guest list included good friend Eric Buterbaugh, and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and judging by the videos shared by the star, they had a great time in her Idaho home.

WATCH: Demi Moore dances inside Idaho wardrobe as she marks 60th birthday

"Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started. Loving 60!" she captioned the post, which included several photos and videos taken during the past week.

In one photo, the 60-year-old can be seen posing in her living room whilst holding on to several colourful balloons. A video shows her modelling a birthday gift, a gorgeous winter-themed jumper, whilst holding one of her dogs.

Demi travelled to her Idaho home to celebrate

"Hey mum, what year were you born?" one of her daughters can be heard asking her, whilst she replied: "One of the best years, in 1962."

A second clip sees her dancing in her closet, much to her friend's delight, who is filming her from the door.

Demi's celebrity friends were quick to comment on the incredible post, with Rita Wilson writing: "You give sixty a good name girl!"

"Icon," wrote Lucy Hale, whilst Gucci Westman added: "Happy birthday to you Demi, most gorgeous woman."

The star invited her closes family and friends

Demi felt the love from all members of her family last week. Her ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming led the birthday wishes with a sweet post on social media.

Bruce and Emma posted a selfie on Instagram of them holding her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, with Emma captioning the Story: "Happy birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out."

Bruce had a big smile on his face as he held the book up and Emma slightly covered her face with the book.

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 28-year-old Tallulah. In 2009 Bruce married Emma and they have welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, ten, and eight-year-old Evelyn Penn.

