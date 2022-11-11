Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate Demi Moore's 60th birthday with new pictures

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis have wished Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore a happy 60th birthday.

RELATED: What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ shock health condition explained

To honor the special celebration, Bruce and Emma posted a selfie on Instagram of their holding her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, with Emma captioning the Story: "Happy birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video of husband Bruce Willis

Bruce had a big smile on his face as he held the book up and Emma slightly covered her face with the book.

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 28-year-old Tallulah.

READ: John Travolta pens emotional tribute to longtime friend Bruce Willis following his devastating health diagnosis

In 2009 Bruce married Emma and they have welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and eight-year-old Evelyn Penn. Bruce,

Emma and Demi have successfully blended their families, and the two have become firm friends over the years. They came together earlier in 2022 when, alongside a throwback photo of his, Emma, Demi and their daughters shared a message revealing his retirement from his Hollywood career following his aphasia diagnosis.

Emma and Bruce celebrated Demi's birthday

The statement read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

It continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Emma and Bruce have two girls

Emma recently candidly spoke of her own grief that came after the diagnosis, sharing: "This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active.

"My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.