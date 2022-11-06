Demi Moore's lookalike daughter is the picture of chic in new photo She looks stunning

Demi Moore's middle daughter Tallulah showed off her incredible casual chic she posed for a new photo at the weekend.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a shot of herself leaning back against a sofa, with one foot across her knee and her arms in the air.

Showcasing a pixie cut reminiscent of her mom's hair in the movie Ghost, Tallulah kept it cool with sunglasses and a chilled-out expression.

Unexpectedly, she captioned the picture: "Rat mouth hottie". Her followers rushed to respond, although some were clearly speechless, and could only post heart and heart-eyes emojis in response.

Others wrote: "Looking beautiful, healthy, and happy," "Icon," and: "Cute sweater". Demi shares three children with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Eldest daughter Rumer is 34 while Scout LaRue is 31. The GI Jane star is no stranger to the selfie game herself and last month she sent fans wild with a photo where she posed in just an oversized orange jacket.

Tallulah nailed casual chic

Sharing the candid update on her Instagram Stories, the actress, 59, was a vision as she shared two snapshots that perfectly captured her incredible sky-high legs and long brunette tresses.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab," alongside a heart emoji.

Demi looked sensational in the snaps, the first of which was a close-up of the star's face and captured her glowing complexion.

Demi is such a proud mom

The second was a full-length photo which was also a mirror selfie, but this time the actress captured her incredibly toned legs in the shot.

Friends and fans flocked to reply to her update. One commented: "Hello gorgeous!" A second added: "Wonderful and beautiful Demi." A third wrote: "So beautiful, love a closeup."

The fabulous images appear to have been taken in the star's beautiful home in Idaho where she has owned an impressive property since 2000.

