Demi Moore causes a stir with latest appearance as fans ask the same thing

Demi Moore celebrated her 60th birthday on Friday and to ring in the milestone event she was whisked away on a private jet to celebrate with family and friends.

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah, shared several images of her mom relaxing on the luxury airplane while wearing colorful tiny crowns on her head as she doted over her pet pooches. "Happy 60th to my favorite medical anomaly!!" the 28-year-old captioned her post.

Tallulah added: "@demimoore whatever hill you're over, show me where begin the climb."

Demi appeared to be having a great time during the journey and was captured in fits of laughter in the candid photos. However, Demi's appearance didn't go unnoticed by fans, with many left questioning how she could possibly be celebrating her 60th birthday.

"Does she age? I don't think she ages. Check the attic for paintings," one of Tallulah's followers replied. A second said: "This woman legit look 40, tops."

A third added: "Demi you must be a witch! How do you look 30?" A fourth wrote: "I mean how???? She looks incredible."

Demi's ageless appearance left fans stumped

Demi felt the love from all members of her family as on Friday, her ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming honored her special day with a sweet birthday message.

Bruce and Emma posted a selfie on Instagram of them holding her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, with Emma captioning the Story: "Happy birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out."

Demi celebrated her 60th birthday on November 11

Bruce had a big smile on his face as he held the book up and Emma slightly covered her face with the book.

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 28-year-old Tallulah. In 2009 Bruce married Emma and they have welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, ten, and eight-year-old Evelyn Penn.

