Demi Moore causes confusion with latest pictures featuring adorable new dog Demi and Pilaf's art adventure

Demi Moore gave her fans an insight into how she spent her week, soaking up culture and art at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

MORE: Demi Moore unveils new collaboration as she poses poolside in a bikini

But she wasn't alone, as joining her was her tiny and adorable new dog Pilaf, who has already become a favorite among her fans.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter Scout and other high-profile guests

Demi hid Pilaf inside her unbuttoned shirt, showing her the sights, including the iconic Mona Lisa, and her pooch certainly seemed to be quite engrossed.

"Pilaf takes the Louvre," she captioned her photos, but many of her fans were conflicted over the fact that the star was able to take her dog to the renowned institution.

MORE: Demi Moore teases exciting news in summer-ready bikini snapshot

"Didn't know they allowed pets," one commented, with another asking: "Did you get a private viewing," and a third also wondering: "How on earth are you allowed to bring a dog into the Louvre."

However, quite a few of them loved seeing Pilaf take on the art world and found the set of images adorable, as one shared: "I've stood in the same place as Demi Moore!!!? Life complete."

Demi and Pilaf visited the Louvre together

"Oh my the best thing I've seen all day. She's so cultured," another commented, with a third jokingly adding: "Pilaf Da Vinci."

Her pet has been a part of several of her recent social media outings and frequently accompanies her wherever she goes, from museums to even her workplace.

MORE: Demi Moore serves up danger in bikini-clad beach throwback

MORE: Demi Moore supports famous boyfriend in rare tribute amid special anniversary

The Charlie's Angels star recently shared a picture of herself from the set of what seemed to be her latest project, which she didn't divulge any details of, wearing nothing but a plush bathrobe and her glasses.

However, poking out from the robe was none other than the tiny Pilaf, half too stunned to be there, and half loving being nestled in comfort.

The actress took her dog to set with her

Demi even took a cheeky approach with her caption, writing: "Pilaf on set - ready for her close up!" and her followers, once again, fell in love.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.