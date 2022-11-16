Kevin Bacon declares himself 'the problem' in home video with daughter Sosie Bacon The Footloose star certainly keeps up well

Kevin Bacon is just as popular among his ardent fans for his acting chops as he is for his musical prowess, a skill he has passed down to his kids as well.

MORE: Kevin Bacon takes trip down memory lane with nostalgic video about his career

While his son Travis is a musician and producer, his daughter Sosie is a singer as well, and gave another showcase of the family skill set during one of their popular cover videos.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sosie Bacon impresses mom Kyra Sedgwick with incredible singing talent

For the latest one, the two took on a rendition of Taylor Swift's recent number one hit Anti-Hero, with Kevin even joking in his caption that he was definitely familiar with the concept.

"I think I know a thing or two about the role of the anti-hero. We're the problem, @taylorswift," he penned, to the amusement of his fans.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie shares glimpse inside temporary living space

While he provided the percussion with his Udo and backing vocals, along with playing the tambourine with his foot, Sosie took on the lead vocals in harmony with her dad.

Fans loved to see it, as one even wrote: "Never thought you'll be singing a Taylor Swift song, but that definitely made my day!!"

Kevin and Sosie took on a cover of Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero

Another said: "You're making cherished memories. Love this, heartwarming," while a third commented: "So awesome!! Please never stop making these happy videos!!"

The Footloose star enjoys breaking out his sillier side from time to time too with Sosie, and a recent video of theirs certainly did that and then some.

MORE: Kevin Bacon's career news leaves City on a Hill fans stunned

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes surprise cameo that fans have been waiting for as Kyra Sedgwick shows support

The two jumped on the rising TikTok trend from Meghan Trainor's song Made You Look, dancing it out together while wearing sunglasses.

While Sosie definitely brought the moves, Kevin kept up well and even added a few of his own as he fully committed to the mood.

The father-daughter duo enjoy making fun clips while together

"I'm just a man in his crocs, standing with his daughter @sosiebacon, making you look," he quipped in his caption, and a quick response came from his wife Kyra Sedgwick, who simply said: "OMG DEAD."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.