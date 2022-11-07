Kevin Bacon takes trip down memory lane with nostalgic video about his career The star gave insight into his past roles

Amid an unexpected career shake-up following the cancellation of his show, City on a Hill, Kevin Bacon is looking back on his time as an actor.

The star took a trip down memory lane and reflected on his past roles, sharing a glimpse with fans of the memorabilia he got to keep from the different sets.

The actor has been working on films and television shows since 1978, when he was twenty years old, having made his acting debut as Chip Diller in National Lampoon's Animal House.

Kevin took to Instagram to share quite the nostalgic video, in which he is going through a collection of hats he has from his different projects through the decades.

"On films and television sets, you often get a gift, usually a hat, to kind of commemorate the wrap of the project," he explained.

Kevin took a trip down memory lane

He kicked things off by showing a white cap with the NASA logo on it, from his time starring alongside Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Ed Harris on 1995's Apollo 13.

Other caps he had collected included from his show The Following, which ran from 2013 to 2015, from Game Plan, a 2007 comedy starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Madison Pettis, and Kevin's wife Kyra Sedgwick, plus one from Picture Perfect, a 1997 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston.

He gave insight into what the different projects were like, revealing that 1995's Murder in the First was one of the hardest movies he had ever made, and joking of The Rock: "Someone who didn't really go anywhere… He seemed to have talent, but I guess he couldn't really turn it into a career."

Kevin has been a Hollywood staple for several decades

Fans raved about the the clip and quickly recalled which movies of his were hsi favorite, writing: "Aw was waiting to see if you had the hat from River Wild!" and: "You in Murder in the First is a lesson in acting. Unbelievable job you did!" as welll as: "That was so cool seeing all the merchandise from past movies."

The nostalgic video comes just days after it was announced on Deadline that Kevin's crime show, City on a Hill, had been canceled by Showtime. "City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," the statement from Showtime read. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

