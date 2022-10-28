Kevin Bacon has been on the receiving end of the unfortunate news that his TV show City on a Hill has been canceled after just three seasons.

Several outlets reported the update from Showtime and social media was immediately alight with viewers declaring their upset over the situation.

MORE: Kevin Bacon's appearance leaves fans doing a double take

"City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," the statement from Showtime read. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their outrage. One wrote: "Canceled after three seasons. NOOOOOO!!!!!" while another added: "Cancel such a great series?! Showtime have nothing worth watching now. This news is like a gut punch."

MORE: Sosie Bacon dives into the deep wearing bikini and booties

MORE: Kevin Bacon helps out fans with sweet message - and wife Kyra Sedgwick shows her support

Others remarked: "Very sad to hear that #CityOnAHill has been canceled. It had an amazing cast - nothing on tv currently like it. Kevin Bacon was hilarious as Jackie Rohr. Brutal news," and, "#CityOnAHill was the most underrated tv series on showtime and just found out it got canceled".

‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime https://t.co/4QGAr5G5hc — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2022

City on a Hill has been canceled after three seasons

The Footloose actor is yet to comment on the news but previously expressed how much he loved the show and playing his character, Jackie Rohr.

While it's heartbreaking for Kevin, he does have several other projects in the works, including The Toxic Avenger, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

This week, he took to Instagram to share a trailer for the upcoming Christmas special of The Guardians movie, where he has a starring role.

MORE: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky living room with unexpected features

MORE: Sosie Bacon 'so sad' in new post following dad Kevin Bacon's tragic news

"Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @disneyplus," he wrote alongside the footage.

Kevin has the support his wife Kyra Sedgwick

In the clip, Kevin's home was broken into by the Guardians of the Galaxy as they come to earth in search of a special gift - the actor himself! Being described as "legendary", Kevin's cameo has gone down a treat with his fans, including wife Kyra Sedgwick who showed her support by liking it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.