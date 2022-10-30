Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie shares glimpse inside temporary living space

Sosie Bacon recently wowed her fans in a gorgeous photo where she rocked a stylish mini dress. She looked a little more casual at the weekend, however, as she shared a laid-back picture taken in her trailer.

The date star of horror movie Smile shared the throwback image to her Instagram Stories.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's unexpected private life revealed

The candid snapshot showed Sosie relaxing in her on-set trailer, lying back and looking at the camera as she rested her head on one hand and most of her was covered by a blanket.

Behind her, a leather armchair and small rug could just be seen in the cozy space. The 30-year-old captioned the photo: "In my trailer during filming thinking about how I hope the movie inspires [Halloween] costumes @smilemovie."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sosie Bacon impresses mom Kyra Sedgwick with incredible talent

She looked stunning last weekend, as she made a special effort to promote Smile. She posted a photo of herself in a long sleeve, printed mini dress which featured a monogram print boasting S-shaped motifs.

SEE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's incredible homes

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie worries fans as she reveals challenging health issue

She teamed the playful number with a pair of statement white point-toe heels and wore her caramel tresses in cascading beach waves as she showcased a glamorous makeup blend that highlighted her naturally striking features.

The actress shared a glimpse of her trailer

Sosie posed beside a pink wall which further accentuated the flirty silhouette of her dress. She captioned the tongue-in-cheek post: "Posting my butt because this will get seen the most and maybe convince you to go see smile this weekend in the theater???? @smilemovie."

Sosie's friends and fans raced to praise her on her sartorial skills, in addition to her wit. "Beautiful," one user wrote, while another commented: "Convinced me!" A third added: "Lol marketing genius," and a fourth responded: "Angel."

Sosie at the Smile premiere

Sosie is following in the footsteps of her famous parents, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, and also shares her dad's passion for music.

Recently, the talented father-daughter duo sent fans into overdrive as they attempted to perform a duet - only the actress couldn't stop laughing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.