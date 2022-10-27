Kevin Bacon makes surprise cameo that fans have been waiting for as Kyra Sedgwick shows support The Footloose star has a legion of fans

Kevin Bacon has had a busy year career-wise, but he's not quite finished surprising fans with his roles just yet!

This week, the Footloose star took to Instagram to share a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, where he has a starring role.

"Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @disneyplus," he wrote alongside the footage.

In the clip, Kevin's home was broken into by the Guardians of the Galaxy as they come to earth in search of a special gift - the actor himself! Being described as "legendary", Kevin's cameo has gone down a treat with his fans, including wife Kyra Sedgwick who showed her support by liking it.

Many followers wrote that it was about time he was in the franchise too. "About time you were in this, I love that you are," one wrote, while another commented: "Happy to see you finally get your big screen debut!" alongside a crying with laughter face emoji. A third added: "This is amazing - and legendary!"

Kevin has had a big year with his work, having impressed fans with his role on City on a Hill, along with starring in several films including They/Them.

When he isn't working, Kevin enjoys nothing more than being at home with his family. The actor is a doting dad to two grown-up children, Sosie and Travis, who have both followed their parents in the entertainment industry.

The couple have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

