Aaron Carter cremated following tragic passing

Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub on 5 November aged 34. The singer's certificate has revealed that the star's family made the decision to have him cremated.

According to TMZ, who obtained the singer's death certificate, Carter's ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel, until his family decide how best to honour him. The legal document says that it was his mother, Jane, who was the first to inform authorities about her son's tragic passing.

An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, meaning his certificate labels his cause of death as "deferred pending further investigation". The singer was reportedly discovered by his housekeeper, Betty, who had been living at his California home for three weeks.

Carter died without leaving a will meaning the state will decide who will inherit his assets, it has been revealed.

Following his heartbreaking death, the singer's sister Angel, 34, penned a touching tribute. Taking to Instagram, she noted: "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly… My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them."

Aaron with his brother Nick

She continued: "I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

Older brother Nick Carter also paid tribute to his late brother. "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the 42-year-old penned on Instagram.

Nick penned a touching tribute

He continued: "I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, please take care of my baby brother."

