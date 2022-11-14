Jennifer Aniston heartbroken after death of dad John Aniston - read emotional tribute The Friends star's famous father passed away aged 89

Jennifer Aniston has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her father, actor John Aniston, following his death aged 89.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shines in beautiful candid photos in a white bikini

The Friends star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of her and her dad together throughout the years, including recent snapshots and a black-and-white picture of John cradling her as a baby.

In the caption, she wrote: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father as she makes surprise appearance

She continued: "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston honors friend after sharing fertility journey

MORE: Jennifer Aniston discusses marriage and family 'resentment' following parents' divorce

Fans were quick to send their sympathies to Jennifer, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss," while another wrote: "Sending so much love." A third added: "I'm so sorry, this is so heartbreaking."

Jennifer paid tribute to her famous dad

Jennifer had honored her dad at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in June. The Along Came Polly actress made a virtual appearance at the annual awards to pay tribute to the Days of Our Lives star.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows off sunkissed glow in surprising shower video

MORE: Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to famous face in celebratory photo

She shared that "this is truly a special moment for me."

The 53-year-old continued: "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

Jennifer Aniston with her father John Aniston

John had been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera. "

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows support for Matthew Perry amid heartbreaking health revelation

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows in tiny bikini in new photo

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Jennifer shared, before listing her father's accomplishments and screen credits.

"You name it, I'm sure he's been on it," she joked.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.