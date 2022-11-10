Tragic details of NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer's death reported The Bengals' coach died at the age of 38

A little over a week after the heartbreaking death of NFL assistant coach, Adam Zimmer, further details of his untimely passing have been reported.

While his cause of death is still to be determined, multiple outlets have now cited a court filing, which said that he may have been drinking heavily before his body was discovered at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Star Tribune, reported that a search warrant affidavit that had been filed by police said their alert was about a man who was unconscious after possibly drinking alcohol excessively.

The affidavit also said that Zimmer "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye," according to the Pioneer Press.

Adam died on 1 November and his heartbroken sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news in a touching tribute on Instagram.

It read: "I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was.

Adam (pictured with his nephews) was found dead at his home

"I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad."

She continued: "My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events … I never even had to ask."

Corri added: "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Tributes have flooded in for Adam

Police have said that "there was nothing suspicious and there didn't appear to be any evidence of foul play".

Adam was loved by his family and friends, and tributes have poured in for him as they try to get their heads around his death at the age of 38.

