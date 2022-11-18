Taylor Swift claims Ticketmaster 'assured' singer they could 'handle Eras tour ticket demand'

Taylor Swift has broken her silence, three days after Ticketmaster failed to be able to manage the demand for her Eras tour tickets.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she began, sharing that it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse" after she spent years bringing much of the business of hercareer in-house so that she could "improve the quality of the fan experience".

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and were assured they could," she continued.

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets but it really [expletive] me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them. And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs."

On Tuesday 15 November, the Verified Fan presale began at 9am local time but it descended into chaos after the website crashed due to the demand.

Fans waited in the virtual queues for hours, with many still failing to get tickets.

On Thursday Ticketmaster then canceled the public ticket on-sale that was set to take place on Friday 18 November, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems" and 'insufficient remaining ticket inventory".

Ticketmaster later claimed that 'the staggering number of bot attacks” as well as fan demand “drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests — 4x our previous peak."

"Even when a high demand on sale goes flawlessly from a tech perspective, many fans are left empty handed," Ticketmaster continued. "For example: based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing)… that’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years."

The Eras Tour has already become a record breaking tour, as two million tickts were sold on 15 November, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.