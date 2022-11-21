Exclusive: Jana Kramer unveils special Thanksgiving plans with her children The country star shares sweet way she will honor her late grandfather

Jana Kramer has revealed Thanksgiving will be really special this year as she will spend it creating memories with her children.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! for our Thanksgiving digital issue, starring Prue Leith on the cover, mom-of-two Jana spoke from the heart about her family and her plans to spend the holiday this year with her children, Jolie and Jace, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Sadly Jana also revealed her grandfather had recently passed away but she has shared the heart-warming way she plans to honor him this Thanksgiving. It has been a hugely busy time for the star, 38, but her focus on Thanksgiving will be her family.

"I get my kids this Thanksgiving, so I'm really excited about that," Jana told HELLO! "I'm just going to enjoy my time with them. The movie premieres the day after Thanksgiving, so I'm trying to see how we line that up."

The day after the holiday, her latest Lifetime holiday movie, Steppin’ Into the Holiday, premieres. The country singer and actress stars in Lifetime's upcoming flick Steppin’ Into the Holiday opposite Mario Lopez. The movie, which is part of the network's annual "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime" programming event, sees Jana play Rae, the owner of a local dance studio, and Mario as former Broadway star Billy Holiday. Sparks fly between the pair after Billy volunteers to help Rae with a dance recital fundraiser.

Jana, who competed on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars, had to brush up on her dancing skills and learn choreography for the holiday movie. "The only like dancing that I've ever really done is from Dancing with the Stars," Jana said. "But there's dancing in it. We [she and Mario] do a little number together."

"And then, of course, there's a little cat and mouse love story," she added.

The One Tree Hill alum admitted she considers herself a hopeless romantic. "I think we all are, you know, to a degree, but I think especially around the holidays you just want to like feel that love and the story and kind of the bow at the end of the year. It all ties up nicely in a bow. I feel like that's what those movies do," she said. "They just make you feel really good. And I think around the holidays it can be tough for people, so I think it's nice to have kind of an outlet to go and just like feel good."

Jana, who has partnered with Unisom for Daylight Savings Time, has talked about everything from her Thanksgiving plans and traditions to her go-to beauty products and new holiday movie...

Did your Dancing with the Stars past help with [your Steppin’ Into the Holiday] role?

A little bit, but I had already like forgotten so much. But I mean, it was just really fun to be able to do something, you know, dancing is so fun and to be able to incorporate it in a movie was awesome.

What was it like starring in the film and acting as an executive producer?

It's great. I've really loved stepping into the producing role, just being able to like get my hands in there and help mold the film, offer suggestions about different sets and this, that—and again to have like a voice in the editing has been really cool, and definitely something I want to step into more of.

How was it having [Mario Lopez] as your leading man for this film?

He's great. I mean he's so charming. His dimples are just as good in-person. He's a great guy. He's a really hard working guy, and I really look up to him because, you know, he's a great husband, great father and he's a great friend, too. He's got a really close group of friends and he was just really fun to work with.

Is there something you look forward to each holiday season?

I think just to see the excitement with my kids like just seeing them be so excited and the traditions and like, you know, getting ready for Santa and all those things. It's just really sweet.

How do you like to make [Thanksgiving] special for you and your kids?

This year I get them, so I think it's just about creating memories... It is just another day, but really just being like intentional on the days that I have them and yeah, I mean just enjoying my time with them cause work isn't as crazy then, so just like really just being present.

Do you have any Thanksgiving traditions?

My grandpa, he recently passed away, but he's got like the best stuffing known to man, so I'm gonna try to remake that this year.

Are there any traditions that your kids love to partake in?

They're still kind of young, but with Thanksgiving I mean, the parade I guess would be one that yeah we would watch, and then again just being with family.

What would you say you're most grateful for this year and why?

I mean I feel like a broken record, but my family. I mean my kids are my life. I work hard for them. I just want them to have a good childhood and give them that and just show up the best I can and I think, you know, the best way that I can do that is make sure that I get my sleep.

WATCH: Jana Kramer melts hearts with video of son Jace

It is the most wonderful time of the year, but it can be super stressful so how do you manage to balance everything? Do you have any mom hacks?

I feel like for me, it's just like not skipping on your self-care. So, working out, meditating, writing, reading and then just kind of taking it, looking at just like the day and not going, 'Oh my God tomorrow I have this and the next day.' I focus on what's today because we never know if tomorrow is promised. We know it's not, so it's just focusing on today.

As self-care is so important, what does your nighttime routine look like?

I'm very structured with my kids, and so it's dinner, baths, prayers, nighttime, you know, sing some songs, read a few books, and for me after that, it's like I really get like an hour or two just to do my thing and so that either involves watching a TV show or meditating or writing or reading or journaling and on the nights that I can't stop my mind from traveling to other places and I really need to get a rested night's sleep like that is when I do take my Unisom Simple Slumbers because, again, like to know that I'm gonna wake up feeling refreshed is so important for me, especially in the season that I'm in with my young kids.

What are some of your go-to beauty products?

Dry shampoo because I don't have time sometimes to just like get ready... I'll just throw some dry shampoo in there and pray that it looks good from the night before. For me, I don't really love wearing makeup, so I like to just have lashes, like extensions on that way I can just like get up and feel refreshed. Throw a little red lip on and like you're out for the day, you look good. And then I think bronzer goes a long way, too. That helps... especially with the sun fading away a little bit. Just kind gives you a little life on the cheeks. So I use Bobbi Brown bronzer and I love that.

Do you have any beauty sleep tips that you can share?

Oh the silk pillow, yeah that's good. I use the silk pillow. I also, I have like this spray of lavender that I spray on my pillow too every night and that just kind of like helps me settle in as well.

What brand is it?

Oh my gosh, honestly I have no idea!... And then I have my [Unisom] Simple Slumbers next to my bed as well, and I'm like, alright, when I need a good night's sleep that's my go-to, a little lavender and a little Simple Slumbers.

Is there something you're looking forward to in 2023?

Just new opportunities, honestly. Like I'm always looking to see like what I can help get my hands in, what I can grow, what I can learn. So yeah, I think that's exciting. There's so many things that I would still love to do and I hope just to see the opportunities that come its way and what I can learn about myself through the process.

