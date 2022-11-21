Exclusive: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's sweet blended family Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino Will and Sheree share a son

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will spend Thanksgiving this year with their blended family, including the I Am Legend actor's ex-wife Sheree Zampino with whom he shares his son Trey.

Exclusive: Jada Pinkett Smith helps The Crown's Rebecca Humphries share emotional gaslighting story

They enjoy the holiday season as a blended family for a sweet reason, Sheree explained. "We decided to do holidays together," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sheree told HELLO! exclusively. "We understood that for Trey, he would always want to be with both his parents."

To celebrate this special American holiday with our Thanksgiving special starring Prue Leith on the digital cover, HELLO! spoke to Sheree about how they are celebrating this year.

The businesswoman and mom-of-one also revealed her favorite traditions as well as her future of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and what she is thankful for this year...

You have spoken about your relationship with Will and Jada, do you have a blended family Thanksgiving?

Yes! As a matter of fact, we will all be together this year to share Thanksgiving together. We understood that for Trey, he would always want to be with both his parents - so, that's how/when we decided to do holidays together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith continues social media comeback

Who will be at your blended family Thanksgiving this year?

The entire family; Trey, Jaden, Willow, Will, Jada, Gammy, her husband, and other close family and friends.

Do you cook and what is your favorite dish to make?

I usually cook the entire traditional Thanksgiving meal. It's the only time of year that I cook a turkey with cornbread dressing. However, the only thing required of me this year is my "crack and cheese" (my friend Javen coined that!) and collard greens with smoked turkey.

Exclusive: TV stars share what they are thankful for this year

Sheree and Will welcomed a son Trey during their marriage

Does Trey cook for Thanksgiving?

That is a no! My beautiful son isn't much of a cook - I think that's my fault! There's an old saying, 'Mothers raise their daughters and spoil their sons.'

What is your earliest Thanksgiving memory?

My mother and grandmother in the kitchen cooking for the family - my Grandmother, aka "Granny", was the one to baste the turkey, prepare all the sides - my mother was the one to make rolls from scratch.

Sheree with son Trey (left) and Jaden, Jada and Will's son

Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving tradition for your childhood you still incorporate?

Yes, we go around the room and everyone present shares one thing that they're thankful for - it's our way of giving thanks. It's a reminder of how very blessed we are.

I usually start the prayer, by asking everyone to join hands and then we go around the circle with each person saying what they are thankful for - I close the prayer out, thanking the Lord for the food we're about to receive and then we eat!

You joined RHOBH this year as a friend of Garcelle's, how was that experience and would you return as a housewife if asked?

I had a memorable time with the ladies! I'm on the fence - I am not sure I'm cut out to be in that space. It's a heavy gig.

I commend the ladies - you have no idea what has to be endured to hold space on that platform. It's an amazing platform and opportunity but the cost is high, and not everyone is cut out to do it.

I have nothing but love, respect, and thanks for them. I've always been a fan of the franchise, but it's a much easier gig to be on the couch watching vs. being in the room!

What are you thankful for this year?

Peace of mind, health, family, and good food!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.