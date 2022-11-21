Exclusive: Today's Dylan Dreyer's Thanksgiving rule revealed - 'My husband won't have it any other way' The TV star is a busy mom to three children

Dylan Dreyer can't wait for her Thanksgiving feast with her family and she opened up to HELLO! to reveal how the special holiday will go for her brood.

The Today show host shares Rusty, 13 months, George, two, and Calvin, five, with her husband, Brian Fichera, and it'll be full on for the family. She spoke openly to HELLO! about her plans for our holiday digital issue, starring Prue Leith on our cover.

But Dylan confessed they have a rule for Thanksgiving in their home - she's in charge of the food! "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday," she said. "I’m in charge of the cooking and my husband won’t have it any other way."

It's not a small affair either, as Dylan has a house full of guests to cater for.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's video of mini-me son is too cute for words

"His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA," Dylan shared with HELLO! "For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

While she's at the helm of the kitchen, she will allow some help when it comes to childcare. "I rely heavily on family," she added.

Dylan and her husband will spend Thanksgiving with their family

"Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepped beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime."

As for whether she allows her kids to assist her with the cooking?

Dylan will have her hands full with her three children

She confessed: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most."

