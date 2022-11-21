Exclusive: Today's Sheinelle Jones opens up about work disrupting Thanksgiving family plans The NBC News anchor has a lot to be thankful for

Sheinelle Jones has a lot to be thankful for but the Today Show host definitely has her hands full as she balances her work with her personal life.

At no other time does that become more apparent than during Thanksgiving as the NBC anchor detailed exclusively to HELLO! the unconventional way in which she celebrates the holiday for our holiday digital issue, starring Prue Leith on the cover.

While the long weekend is a popular one throughout the nation, it is hugely busy for the morning show who cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City every year.

As a result, Sheinelle explained that instead of the usual Thursday, their family Thanksgivings take place on Friday instead.

"For the last several years my family in Kansas has celebrated Thanksgiving on Friday. We realized that as long as we're together, with our traditions and hearts of gratitude, it really doesn't matter what day it is," she explained.

"I usually work on the Today Show the morning of the annual Thanksgiving Day parade… and then I rush to be with my family.

Sheinelle usually works on Thanksgiving Day

"It makes it easier to celebrate on Friday because I can 'sleep in' and be fully present when we’re together," she continued.

Sheinelle is also a mom to three kids with husband Uche Ojeh, those being sons Kayin and Uche, and daughter Clara.

Elaborating more on their shared traditions, she gushed: "We love soul food, and we love to sing traditional Gospel Hymns. My grandmother plays the piano and my heart overflows with joy seeing my kids witness how 'mommy' grew up in Kansas."

When asked about what she was thankful for this year, she simply said: "I am most grateful for my health and for the health of the relatives that I love.

The Today Show star celebrates the holiday weekend with her family

"I'm thankful that we look forward to being together, and that we're building memories I hope my children will cherish forever."

