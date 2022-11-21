Exclusive: Hilaria Baldwin reveals Alec's heartfelt gesture at Thanksgiving and joy of celebrating with a big family She reveals she feels so lucky and happy

Hilaria Baldwin has gushed over her Hollywood star husband Alec’s heart-warming gesture at Thanksgiving last year and how they celebrate the occasion with their big family in a new HELLO! exclusive.

Gratitude is what Thanksgiving is all about and for our special digital issue that features Bake Off star Prue Leith, the mom-of-seven has revealed she is most grateful for how happy and healthy her seven children are. She told HELLO!: "If we have our health and happiness, we can get through the stressful times."

At their family home, Hilaria and Alec raise their three daughters - María Lucía Victoria, Carmen Gabriela, newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena - as well as their four sons - Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

Hilaria is the beating heart of their large family and her life revolves around them. "I'm so happy," she told HELLO! of welcoming her seventh baby who is now two months old. "I feel so lucky."

The Baldwins excited ahead of their latest family member's arrival

Here Hilaria has spoken openly to HELLO! about her close family and how they come together to celebrate as a big family at Thanksgiving...

How do you manage celebrating with a big family on Thanksgiving, especially with young kids?

My whole origin family is vegan, so I don't have a tradition of the more typical dishes, or the practice of a classic Thanksgiving, but I love the idea of celebrating a gratitude day.

It’s an important day for Alec in terms of the more traditional warm and fuzzy festivities.

Last year he even cooked… Well, he cooked pasta…and tomato sauce from the bottle (he added a few extra veggies, so let’s give him applause). And there is always pie…who doesn’t love pie…even the vegans.

Hilaria praised her husband Alec's special gesture last Thanksgiving

It's actually kind of genius, because every parent can relate to cooking a huge, amazing meal and the kids refusing to eat it. So we just cook what they will eat, and spend the time being together, having a good time, and celebrating gratitude. The kids love to help cook, and especially love to help bake.

What are you most grateful for this year and why?

I'm so grateful every day for how happy and healthy my children are. Things can be stressful and the kids can be wild, but I always keep in perspective that if we have our health and happiness, we can get through the stressful times.

Thanksgiving is such an important time to focus on your family. What does your family mean to you and do you feel your family is complete now with your newborn?

My family is everything to me. We are so close and spend almost all of our time together. I never expected to have such a big family, and now that I do, I know I would never have it any other way.

The couple have seven children together

Such exciting news having your seventh baby, congratulations, what has it been like having a newborn again?

I'm so happy. Not a lot of sleep, but I love the newborn phase. They are so cuddly and sweet. I feel lucky that I’ve experienced this so many times.

Why will having new baby Ilaria in the family make this year’s Thanksgiving feel even more special?

My kids are such a little team and they love being together. We really are: the more the merrier. She is so tiny now, that they love carrying her around.

What is the best thing about being a mom with a big family at Thanksgiving and why?

I love having a full house, it feels super festive. The kids all play together, we really have so much fun!

Reflecting on what you are grateful for at Thanksgiving, how has your husband and family shown you kindness this past year?

My husband began our foundation in 2008 and has funded it with his own income ever since. I feel fortunate that I have been included in the privilege of giving for the past 12 years. We give to the arts, wellness, education, environment and children, both in the United States, Spain, and other places.

Most recently we have been focusing on equine therapy for autistic children at our rescue horse farm, both through funding and our children volunteering. We want to teach them at a young age to give and to help others.

