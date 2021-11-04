David Beckham and Dave Gardner enjoy boys' night out after split from Liv Tyler is revealed The entertainment manager is reported to have split from Hollywood star Liv Tyler

David Beckham appeared to take best friend Dave Gardner's mind off recent events by enjoying a night out with him in New York.

The two mates were pictured among the crowd at the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Wednesday night, just days after it was reported that the entertainment manager has parted ways from Hollywood star Liv Tyler.

David, 46, was his cool casual self at the basketball game, showing off his tattoos in a black T-shirt paired with coordinating jeans.

The dad-of-four seemed to be having a great night out, catching up with his old friend Dave, who he has known since they were in Manchester United's youth squad together.

Their joint outing comes shortly after it was reported that Dave and Liv parted ways after seven years. It was alleged that the Lord of The Rings actress, 44, moved back to Los Angeles while Dave remains in London.

David Beckham and Dave Gardner out in New York on Wednesday night

It's believed that the pair - who share two children - split back in March, and since then the actress has been spotted without her engagement ring.

Dave and Liv began dating in 2014 and a short while later, Liv confirmed that she was pregnant with their first baby. Little Sailor was born in February 2015 and counts David Beckham as one of his godparents. They welcomed Lula Rose a year later.

Dave and Liv reportedly split back in March

Liv previously opened up about their relationship to Red magazine back in 2017, saying: "We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love."

She added: "Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it's really just the family part we're on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that's often quite tricky for couples."

