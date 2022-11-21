World Cup 2022: Meet the England team's wives and girlfriends who will be cheering from the sidelines The World Cup has begun!

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has just started and with hoards of England players heading out to Qatar to represent team England, you may be wondering who are the devoted wives and girlfriends of the superstar players.

MORE: What you need to host the perfect World Cup viewing party!

It's safe to say that the England team appear to be quite the romantics with many of the players getting down on one knee to pop the question to their doting beaus earlier this year!

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham's daughter Harper scores at goal at Wembley Stadium

Keep scrolling to find out more…

RELATED: It’s coming home! The football-themed decorations you need for your World Cup viewing party

READ: Prince William admits 'disappointment is part of life' as he talks to England stars

Megan Pickford

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's beautiful influencer wife Megan will certainly be cheering him on. The pair married earlier this year at a lavish ceremony in the Maldives surrounded by their friends and family.

The couple legally had their nuptials in 2020, when the stunning abroad ceremony was originally planned, but due to the pandemic, their plans to wed under the sunshine had to be pushed back to this year.

The pair wed in the Maldives

The incredible celebration was well documented on the 26-year-old's Instagram account where, alongside one selection of images she gushed: "Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords 18.06.2022."

In 2019, the duo welcomed their son, Arlo, who is often spotted supporting his footballer father from the sidelines.

Add who was at their wedding

Georgia Irwin

British Airways flight attendant Georgia, 26, is the doting fiancée of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. The pair got engaged in August this year after first meeting in 2019.

Goalie Aaron pulled out all the stops for the life-changing moment which was posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Georgia was so surprised

Captioning a string of romantic moments from the special day Georgia penned: "Forever and always has a nice ring to it 11.08.22." The incredible selection of snaps show the moment the Arsenal player got down on one knee, as well as a close-up of Georgia's glittering engagement ring.

Amie Coady

Wife of Everton player Connor Coady is social media influencer Amie aged 29. The pair share three boys, Henri, seven, Freddie, five, and Louie, three, who are always ready to cheer on their football star father.

The boys take after their father

The loved-up couple started dating when they were teenagers and tied the knot in June 2016. The family appear to be ultra-close, with the boys often being captured dressed in matching clothes and even taking after their father having a kick about in the garden.

Amy Modler

24-year-old Amy Modler is the doting fiancée of Totthenham Hotspur star Eric Drier. The pair got engaged just two weeks ago after dating for two months.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram with a stripped-back selfie, she penned: "I said ja," alongside a white love heart. In the photo, Eric and Amy couldn't look happier as they beamed from ear to ear whilst standing in the park.

Ferne Maguire

Ferne Maguire is the adoring wife of Harry Maguire. Ferne said "I do," earlier this year in a stunning ceremony at a French Chateaux after the Manchester United player got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris in 2018.

Revealing the sweet news on Instagram at the time, the 27-year-old penned: "On Saturday night, Harry made me the happiest girl in the world & asked me to marry him in the most perfect way."

The duo got married in France

The pair first started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first child in April 2019, a daughter named Lillie Saint Maguire.

Anouska Santos

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and his long-term partner Anouska Santos are the doting parents of their two beautiful children, Reign, who was born in November 2019 and daughter, Storie, who arrived in May this year. The pair are notriously private about their life together and keep the details of their relationship out of the public eye.

Olivia Naylor

John Stones' girlfriend, 31-year-old beautician Olivia, will no doubt be supporting her beau from the sidelines. The beauty is from Cheshire and has been dating the footballer since 2019.

Olivia appears to be quite the entrepreneur as not only did she open up her own beauty salon, but now the star is part of the children's clothes company Moosh.

Both Olivia and the Manchester City player have children from previous relationships with Olivia being the doting mother to her three-year-old son and John, father to his daughter whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Millie Savage.

Lucia Loi

Marcus Rashford and his stunning fiancée Lucia Loi could not be more in love after the Manchester United player got down on one knee and proposed to his 25-year-old then-girlfriend in June this year.

The setting could not have been more perfect for the PR star as she was greeted by her beau with a large white heart made out of flowers before he asked her the all-important question.

Marcus and Lucia make such a fabulous couple

Marcus took to Instagram to mark the special moment and simply captioned the post: "24.05.22," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Katie Kane

Kate Goodland is the stunning wife of Tottenham Hotspur player and England football captain Harry Kane. She's a 30-year-old fitness instructor and has quite a fan base herself – almost 100k followers on her Instagram page. Kate has been in a relationship with Harry for nine years but has known him since childhood.

Kate and Harry really are childhood sweethearts. The pair first met while they were pupils at Chingford Foundation School.

The family are always there to support Harry

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2017 when on holiday in the Bahamas. The pair were on a romantic break with their daughter Ivy when Harry popped the question on the beach. The star shared a photo on social media of himself bending down on one knee as he asked Kate to be his wife. He wrote: "She said YES!"

Harry and Kate have two daughters, five-year-old Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane, four. They're also proud parents to son Louis Harry, who they welcomed in December 2020.

Shannon Horlock

Another of the England goalies Nick Pope will have the support of his long-term girlfriend Shannon Horlock.

The brunette beauty, 21, is known for being the daughter of Kevin Horlock who used to play for Northern Ireland. While the pair keep their relationship mostly out of public view, with Shannon not being present on Instagram, she can often be spotted cheering on her partner from the side of the pitch.

Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish's devoted girlfriend Sasha Attwood will not be missing her boyfriend play in Qatar. The 27-year-old met the Manchester City star when they were just 16 at school and have been together ever since.

The blonde beauty is a model and is represented by one of the top modelling agencies in the country, Elite modelling agency. Sasha was scouted to be a model at the tender age of 13 whilst out shopping with her mum.

When she's not cheering on her boyfriend on the sidelines, the 26-year-old has a popular Youtube channel and often goes to parties in the capital.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.