David Beckham hit the town on Tuesday as he enjoyed a night out with the boys, including his best friend Dave Gardner. The retired footballer, who is working in Miami, supported his good friend Kim Jones, artistic director at Dior Homme, as Kim showcased his new designs on the runway. Sports agent Dave shared a photo on Instagram, showing the group sipping on cocktails post-show as he wrote: "Yesssssssss Kim, another absolutely amazing show @dior @mrkimjones Miami."

David also shared a clip of Kim taking a bow at the end of the presentation and captioned the footage: "We love you @mrkimjones. Wow what a show @dior." The father-of-four, who looked smart in a silk charcoal suit, posted a photo of the pair and wrote: "Thank you for including me @mrkimjones. So proud to be part of this in our town, Miami baby."

Dave Gardner shared the group photo from Miami

Victoria Beckham's husband is in Florida as construction on the stadium for his football club Inter Miami CF continues. David proudly showed off the fruits of his labour, posing with Dave in front of the nearly-completed stadium and sharing a photo of himself kicking a ball for the first time in the grounds. "It's happening mate," he told good friend Dave. "Been there from day one through the blood, sweat and tears and we are so close now…"

The Beckham matriarch also made sure to keep his family back home in London updated, sharing screenshots of his FaceTime conversations with sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. Alongside the photo of his adorable eight-year-old, David wrote: "Showing my pretty lady why Daddy is away and what we are building."

David thanked his friend Kim Jones for inviting him to the show

Harper is clearly the apple of her father's eye, but while David has been away in the US, the little girl has been enjoying some bonding time with her mum Victoria. The pair had the "perfect night in" on Tuesday night, as Victoria read to her daughter at bedtime. "My perfect night in. Reading with Harper Seven, kisses from us both," the former Spice Girl wrote on Instagram.

