Goldie Hawn receives tear-jerking tribute from daughter Kate Hudson in honor of her birthday The star was showered with love

Goldie Hawn is feeling the love from her daughter Kate Hudson as she celebrates another year around the sun.

The actress reigned in her 77th birthday on 21 November, and her look-alike daughter made sure she felt all of the love she deserves on her special day.

Kate took to Instagram to honor her mom, and penned a beautiful tribute to her alongside photos of special moments together, including of Goldie with her beloved grandchildren.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she wrote in the caption, the first photo of the post being a recent one of the two together at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

"I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?" she endearingly wrote, adding: "I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit."

A heartfelt testament to Goldie's loving and tough persona, her daughter said: "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip-toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer."

Kate showered her mom with love

She included in her post photos of the two at the movies together, taking vacations abroad, alongside her children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, plus one of the two snuggled next to one another clad in swimsuit and sunglasses.

Kate added: "My mother's life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately."

The two have always had a tight-knit relationship

She also made a sweet acknowledgment of Goldie's love for motherhood as well as being a grandmother – she has seven grandchildren – writing: "Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well… let's just say, she's winning at that. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You're my everything."

More loving birthday wishes quickly came in from celebrities and fans alike, with Chelsea Handler writing: "Happiest of birthdays, MAMA Goldie! LOVE THIS TRIBUTE," as others wrote: "When I was SIX I insisted on being her for Halloween and my mom said 'Go for it!' At 56 I still wanna be just like Goldie," as well as: "She is such a queen!"

