Billie Eilish recently sent her fans into a tailspin when she announced the release of her second fragrance, Eilish No. 2.

The singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments on social media from the announcement video and shoot, but it was one moment that she highlighted in particular.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's poolside message

In the very first clip, she was seen walking in a dark rain-soaked clip with music playing behind her, wearing a sheer robe with black undergarments underneath.

As she started backtracking and slicked her hair, she slipped on the water and fell straight to the floor, and while it cut off immediately after, it certainly didn't prove to be a pleasant experience.

"Some little bts from the summer shooting eilish 2222222222," she captioned her Instagram dump. "Watch me eat s*** in the first [one], got all types of scraped up."

In other snippets, she showed off some of the outfits she wore for the videos, including a daring netted dress, one with cut-outs all over, a plunging black fit, and even a Morticia-esque black gown with a high slit that showed off her leg.

Billie shared highlights from filming for her new campaign

"Am I crazy or did she fall on beat with the song LMAOO," one of the comments read, as another fan wrote: "Just fell to my knees."

A third said: "Miss serving body!!!!" while a fourth gushed: "I'm the first slide after seeing the ad campaign for Eilish 2."

Speaking of her new scent, Billie said in a statement: "I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2.

"We started with the original 'Eilish' elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling."

The fragrance is the second in the Eilish line

She also said she "wanted to convey a feeling of her sensual side and being drenched in these notes, worn to envelop the skin".

Vegan, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients, Eilish No. 2 is available now, priced $72, through BillieEilishFragrances.com.

