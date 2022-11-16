Goldie Hawn's family health news threatens to disrupt big celebration The star should be surrounded by her loved ones

Goldie Hawn is fast approaching a big birthday, but sadly not all of her family are likely to be there with her.

The adored star - who is a grandmother-of-seven - will turn 76 on 21 November however, her son, Oliver Hudson, has just contracted COVID-19.

While her family would normally all rally around her, it may be a quieter gathering this year.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares difficult battle with depression

Oliver revealed he had been struck down with the virus in an Instagram video although in true fashion, it wasn't the kind of reveal you'd expect.

The actor took to Instagram with another one of his singing videos, this time titled: "'I have Covid' by Oliver Rutledge Hudson."

The video mostly consisted of him in bed singing "I have Covid-19" over and over, even pulling out a falsetto at one point, to share news of his diagnosis.

Goldie's son Oliver has COVID-19

His famous sister, Kate Hudson, couldn't resist getting in on the fun as she commented: "Just a family of songwriters…..," while Gwyneth Paltrow also quipped: "It's a hit."

While they all made light of the situation, it will be sad for Goldie who may not be able to be around her son.

In addition, this will be the first birthday Goldie will be spending since her firstborn grandson, Ryder, left California for New York.

Goldie's grandson Ryder (pictured) has also left California for college in New York

Although she's happy for the teenager, there's no doubt she's missing her sidekick, who she's often gushed about.

Ryder - who is the oldest son of Kate - is now all grown up and recently shared a photo of himself which turned heads.

In the image sported two hooped earrings in one ear and stubble around his jawline too.

The teen left California after the summer and headed for the East Coast for school.

He appears to be having the time of his life, performing in his band and working on his studies, but his family will be hoping he returns for the festive season - or perhaps a surprise visit for Goldie's birthday!

