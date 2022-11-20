Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter steals the show in rare appearance with football star The nine-year-old helped her dad out with his brand

Tom Brady has returned home after a special trip to Germany, and his daughter Vivian Lake appears to be overjoyed at having her dad back.

The star was recently away for an important football game, but appears to be back home in Florida, and shared a clip from home featuring his nine-year-old daughter.

The video sees him excitedly promoting a new product, and the tween seems to have a lot of questions about it.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks family following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom took to Instagram to post a video in which he is telling fans about a new fabric his brand, Brady, had developed for their clothes, and Vivian wanted to know all about it.

The video kicks off with him recording himself to say: "Hey guys, what's up? So we just dropped Gummy Knit–" only to be interrupted by Vivian, who suddenly appears in the frame and hilariously asks: "What the heck is Gummy Knit?!" as she hugs her dad and leans on his shoulder.

He then endearingly explains to her, and his fans: "Vivi! It's my favorite new fabric we developed at Brady," and he adds: "Super cozy, and ultra stretchy," as Vivian tugs on his gray shirt seemingly made in the new fabric.

The sweet video quickly sold fans on the product

He told fans how he wore the loungewear throughout his recent trip abroad, and his daughter promptly supported him by ending the video urging fans: "Get Gummy Knit!"

In the caption, Tom wrote: "Vivi is asking all the right questions," and her sweet appearance seems to have quickly sold fans on the product.

Vivian has always been a huge supporter of her dad

His followers took to the comments section to gush over her adorable support, writing: "Ok if Vivi endorses it I'm sold," and: "Aww Tom!! She's so cute! You too, I must add," as well as: "Vivi I'll buy anything you tell me to sweet girl!!!" plus another fan also wrote: "She is the cutest."

The football star recently made his way back home from Munich, during which his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won a game against the Seattle Seahawks, the first NFL regular-season game to be played abroad.

