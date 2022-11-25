Amanda Holden says she's 'Team David' as star's BGT future remains 'up in the air' The Heart radio presenter showed her support

Amanda Holden has backed David Walliams amid ongoing speculation regarding his future on Britain's Got Talent.

According to the hit TV show, David's future on BGT is "very much up in the air" with a handful of reports suggesting that the comedian is due to step down.

WATCH: David Walliams films inside beautiful London home

A spokesperson for Britain's Got Talent told PA news agency: "The judging panel for Britain's Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course."

The television personality has been a firm fixture on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel since 2012. During his impressive stint on the show, David has scooped 'best judge' at the National Television Awards on three occasions.

The Britain's Got Talent judging panel in January 2022

The revelation comes after David publicly apologised for making "disrespectful comments" about contestants on the show. Earlier this month, The Guardian published a leaked transcript of the recording containing David's derogatory and sexually explicit remarks.

In a statement, the bestselling children's book author said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020."

He went on to say: "These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

David has written a number of successful children's books

An official statement from Thames Production reads: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

Despite the furore, David's co-star Amanda Holden has shown her support for the Little Britain star. Talking to GMB at The Variety Awards on Monday, the mum-of-two gushed: "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family."

When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda enthused: "Of course I'm 'Team David'.

