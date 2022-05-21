BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden & more have the most epic homes – inside See where the BGT stars live

The Britain’s Got Talent judging panel have great taste in real estate - just take a peek inside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams' properties for proof.

From Amanda's country retreat in the Cotswolds to David's quirky prints, they have all shared glimpses inside their homes on social media and on their TV shows. The same can be said for Ashley Banjo, who stepped in while Simon recovered from his broken back in 2020.

While the TV stars have very different interior designs, there's no denying that they're all very luxurious. Take a look through the gallery to see where the BGT judges live when the cameras stop rolling…

Amanda Holden

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in zip-up swimsuit in her luxurious hot tub

Amanda made the most of her hot tub earlier this year, making her fans green with envy as she enjoyed some snacks in the warm water.

The entire family took to the garden (and the roof!) to film a dance video during lockdown, showing off the white exterior of the Heart Radio presenter's home.

The star shared a photo from her garden after planting a palm tree in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore. It features gorgeous grey decking with a wraparound seating area surrounding a gorgeous modern fire pit with a glass frame, and steps that lead up to a hot tub built into the floor alongside a stone sculpture.

Amanda showcased her beautiful new garden room in April 2022, revealing it has a relaxing seating area and bar, set upon a large wooden deck in the garden with a hot tub.

Amanda renovated her kitchen during lockdown and showed off the results on Instagram. The updates include brand new cupboards and worktops, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, and mirrored tiles on the walls. She also switched things up with a darker colour scheme seen in navy cupboards, and bronze accents from the door handles and lampshades.

Amanda Holden owns not one, but two beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and certainly has an eye for interior design. In 2019 she unveiled the results of a dramatic living room makeover, which has navy walls and a jewel-toned emerald velvet sofa, and a huge painting on the wall.

The home bar had an impressive makeover at the same time, and is fully-stocked with a vast array of spirits. The perfect spot to host a party with her BGT co-stars, don’t you think?!

The living room in Amanda’s Cotswolds home has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, she has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

Alesha Dixon

Alesha lives in Hertfordshire with her partner Azuka and their daughters Azura and Anaya, and shocked fans during the coronavirus lockdown when she shared photos of their garden, which is so big many mistook it for a park. The outside space has expansive lawns lined by neat hedgerows, where they can play and have picnics together.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge couldn’t resist showing off a new purchase – this Timothy Oulton mirror in a post earlier this year, and with its unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag, who can blame her?

The singer appears to have her very own gym at her home, which leads out into the garden via glass doors. The space is well-equipped with weights, benches and a treadmill, helping Alesha to maintain her toned physique.

Alesha shared a look inside her living room when she showcased her stunning Christmas tree, which was trimmed with silver and gold decorations. The room has white walls and dark glossy wood flooring, but a purple velvet chair adds a splash of colour.

Simon Cowell

Lucky Simon owns homes in London (pictured above), Malibu and more locations, and he has given occasional glimpses inside his properties on social media.

He shared a look at the garden of his $24million (£18.3million) beach house in Malibu while posing for a photo with his son. Out of shot, a plunge pool and hot tub, a tennis court and ocean views.

One Twitter snap showed his pet dogs in his son Eric’s miniature car in one of the reception rooms, with a dark glossy dining table visible in the background.

The living room in one of Simon’s homes has cream leather sofas on either side of a fireplace with an ornate mantelpiece topped with candles, fresh flowers and a decorative mirror.

Floor-to-ceiling windows are the ideal place for Simon to showcase his impressive Christmas tree, which was adorned with white and silver decorations. A tripod floor lamp was positioned next to the tree, while artwork was hung on the walls in black frames.

David Walliams

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams took to Instagram to share a photo after receiving a gift of some Marty Feldman prints for his home. The photo offered a glimpse inside his kitchen, which has sleek pale grey built-in cabinets and glossy tiled flooring.

One post of David lying on the floor with his pet dogs shows a bit of his kitchen-diner, which appears to have a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace. And while the background of the photo is a little blurry, we can make out some open shelving and framed photos hanging on the wall at the back of the room.

David's living room features white walls, wooden flooring and a white armchair positioned in front of a bookcase. Previous clips have revealed he has a brown leather sofa dressed with grey velvet cushions, a floor lamp and a large painting mounted above a fireplace.

Ashley Banjo

Diversity star Ashley Banjo lives with his wife Francesca and their two young children, and has shared occasional photos both inside and outside their home on social media. Over the summer, Ashley gave his garden an update with an enormous hot tub positioned on decking outside their house, and said it has "literally changed the game for me!"

The dancer shared a peek inside his living room in this adorable snap with his baby son, showing a light baroque print wallpaper and two framed prints hanging on the walls.

The entrance to Ashley's home features tiled flooring and a white door with glass panels on either side and over the top.

