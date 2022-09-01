Exclusive: David Walliams reveals what he chatted about to Prince William and Duchess Kate in Wimbledon's Royal Box The star chatted exclusively to HELLO!

Beloved Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has revealed what he really thought of Prince William and Duchess Kate after sitting behind them in the Royal Box at this year's Wimbledon.

The Little Britain creator, 51, shared his delight at the seating plan of the epic tournament which saw him and his mother Kathleen within touching distance of the Duke and Duchess.

"It was quite a good seating plan actually, me and my mum were behind William and Kate who were both very easy to talk to, it was very nice and because we were sat there for quite a long time, it was natural to chat a lot," the star exclusively revealed to HELLO!

"[You keep the conversation] light. [We chatted about] the Jubilee, I'd been skiing where they had been skiing, just chatting, it was just easy you know - my mum was really happy!

David and his mum were sat behind the royals

"Then you just have all the people from around the world texting you going 'how the hell are you in the royal box' it was nice. They're just really nice people, they put you at your ease."

The star gushed about the royal couple, explaining: "We'd met before, he's a great guy [Prince William], the royal family is in good hands, they're very well-liked and very kind of relatable.

"They've got a lot of dignity as you expect with that role, poise and charm but at the same time, there's no smokescreen of like got to bow down or anything like that. They're just easy people to talk to so I think they're a real asset to the country, I really like them. The kids are so adorable."

The doting father-of-one went on to reveal how he discovered that the Cambridges were holidaying at the same Courchevel ski resort in France as he was.

They appeared to hit it off with William and Kate

"We happened to be at the same ski resort," the star explained. "And it was only because someone came up to me and said 'you're the second celebrity I've seen today,' and I was like 'ok well who's the first?' and he said Prince William, so I knew we'd been at the same place.

He confessed: "I was kind of hoping to bump into them."

"With the helmets, they're probably not very recognised so they can just enjoy themselves. It's like famous people with covid masks."

David and his mum Kathleen have a close relationship

The fabulous coincidence made for good conversation in the Royal Box as David said: "We weren't in the same hotel it just so happened that we were in the same city or something, it was just an easy thing to say. You need something to ask that's not too personal because they know people like you will ask what you spoke about. They're smart they know. "

David's new book Spaceboy is available to pre-order now at Waterstones.

Spaceboy by David Walliams, illustrated by Adam Stower. Out on 29th September 2022, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

