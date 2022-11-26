Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Famed singer/songwriter Irene Cara has sadly passed away at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning star, who is best known for singing the title track to Fame and Flashdance... What a Feeling, passed away in her Florida home, although her cause of death has not been revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," her publicist Judith A. Moose confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

"The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

The statement continued: "Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.

Irene sang the title tracks on Fame and Flashdance

"Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date."

Captioning the statement, Judith wrote: "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news.

"Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM."

Irene won an Oscar for Best Original Song for What a Feeling

Cara rocketed to fame when she was cast in the 1980 musical Fame as a dancer before she was given the role of Coco Hernandez and sang the title track.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in Fame before winning two Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist for her work on the Jennifer Beales-led movie Flashdance

In 1984, she took home an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Flashdance...What a Feeling.

