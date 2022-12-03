Michelle and Barack Obama mourn sad death of filmmaker Julia Reichert The film world lost someone special

Michelle Obama has paid tribute to Oscar-winning filmmaker, Julia Reichert, who died at the age of 76.

The former First Lady took to social media to share news that Julia had lost her battle with cancer and passed away on 1 December her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

MORE: The Queen's secret health battle revealed in new book

Michelle and her husband, Barack Obama, posted a message on the page of their Higher Ground Media production company.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up about life at home without daughters Malia and Sasha

Alongside a photo of Julia, they wrote: "Last night we lost a true giant. A trailblazing filmmaker, Julia Reichert dedicated her life to documenting socially and historically significant stories that gave voice to so many, particularly the working class and women.

"Collaborating with her on the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory was an honor and privilege that we will always cherish at Higher Ground.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals her daughters 'couldn't stand each other'

MORE: Michelle Obama details her reality of menopause, weight gain and 'hot flashes'

"We know that Julia’s talent, humanity and commitment to mission-centric storytelling will continue to inspire current and future creators worldwide, including all of us."

Michelle and Barack worked with Julia

Fans rushed to share their sadness and commented: "So sorry. what a giant talent. deepest sympathies to her friends and family and colleagues," and, "She was amazing". There were strings of heart emojis and praying hands as they paid tribute to the star.

REVEALED: King Charles' sweet link to late Queen during official duties

READ: Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate wore the same Queen brooch at banquet - find out why

Steven Bognar, her husband and collaborator, confirmed the death and said his wife had been receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a form of urinary cancer for years.

Julia lost her battle to cancer

Julia's success was a surprise to her as she admitted her career was unexpected: "I had no idea I would be, quote unquote, a filmmaker," she said in an interview with Yellow Springs radio station WYSO. "I just knew I loved photography. I loved getting better at it. I loved learning about taking pictures. And I really loved the radio."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox