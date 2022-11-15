Virginia McLauren, who famously danced with the Obamas, dies at 113 The former first family will be saddened

It is a sad day for the Obama family as Virginia McLauren, who went viral dancing with the former first family in the White House on her 106th birthday, has died.

Barack and Michelle made Virginia's dream come true when she got to meet them back in 2016.

Virginia - who was known as D.C.'s favorite centenarian - charmed hearts with her dance moves and was delighted to meet the famous family.

"I thought I would never live to get in the White House," she said at the time. "And I tell you, I am so happy. A black president! A black wife! And I'm here to celebrate black history. Yeah, that's what I'm here for."

The news comes as Michelle is gearing up to release her second book, The Light We Carry.

Much has changed since they were all living in the White House and Barack and Michelle's children are now all grown up and living their own lives in California.

Virginia McLaurin has passed away at the age of 113 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/229KGcGoSw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 15, 2022

Viriginia passed away at 113 but her dream came true meeting the Obamas

Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021 and is living in Los Angeles where she is writing for Donald Glover's new Amazon show.

She was joined by her 21-year-old sister earlier after she left university at Michigan State and enrolled in the University of Southern California in 2021.

Despite now being empty-nesters, Michelle recently admitted that it was "fun" to see her daughters "adulting in the world"

The Obamas met Virginia when she visited the White House

Although they are having to navigate the fact that their daughters are dating. "Now they're bringing grown men home," Michelle revealed to Ellen DeGeneres. "Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well."

They are both often pictured out and about in LA, but neither Malia nor Sasha are active on social media, although their parents occasionally share photos of them on their own accounts.

