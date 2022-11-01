Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's real name revealed - and it might surprise you! The former FLOTUS is a doting mom-of-two

Michelle Obama loves nothing more than spending time with her grown-up daughters, Malia and Sasha, who she shares with husband Barack Obama.

The family - despite being incredibly famous – prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, and both Malia and Sasha keep low profiles.

While little is known about the former First Daughters, it was previously revealed that Sasha's real name is in fact something very different – with her moniker being a shortened nickname to Natasha.

Malia and Sasha are occasionally referred to by their parents when they speak with pride about their daughters in interviews.

The pair are both living in Los Angeles, where Malia is working and Sasha is studying, and are currently housemates. Sasha, 21, has been completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Malia, 24, is enjoying a successful career over there, working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's Hive, having graduated from Harvard University.

Barack and Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha - real name Natasha

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

Although they are often pictured out and about in LA, both Malia and Sasha are not active on social media, although their parents occasionally share photos of them on their own accounts.

Earlier in the year, they both paid tribute to their firstborn on her 24th birthday. Michelle penned a sweet tribute which gave a glimpse into her personality.

Michelle is a doting mom to her girls

"24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Barack also paid tribute to Malia on his own Instagram page, sharing another cute baby photo of his oldest child alongside the words: "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."

