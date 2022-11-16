Michelle Obama reveals her daughters 'couldn't stand each other'

Jenni McKnight
Michelle Obama has shared an unexpected revelation about her daughters Malia and Sasha and revealed why they 'couldn't stand each other'
Michelle Obama has a loving family unit and often sings the praises of her daughters, Malia and Sasha.
The duo are extremely close now and even live together in Los Angeles. However, speaking recently while promoting her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, the former First Lady admitted there was a time that the siblings "couldn't stand each other".
Discussing their close bond before dropping her bombshell revelation on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Michelle revealed: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends.
"I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."
Revealing the advice she gave to her daughters to help mend their relationship, she explained "I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique'.
"Especially given what they've been through," she added, referring to their time in the White House.
Malia and Sasha are now the best of friends
Speaking of the close bond they've forged, Michelle said: "To see them in that place where they're one another's support systems and they've got each other's backs – it's the thing that a mother would want."
The sisters are now roommates in LA after Sasha, 21, transferred from the University of Michigan to complete her senior year at the University of Southern California.
Meanwhile, Malia, 24, is enjoying a successful career over there, working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's new TV series Hive, having graduated from Harvard University.
Malia and Sasha both live together in LA
Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about the Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.
"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."
