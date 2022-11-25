Michelle Obama and husband Barack look so happy in intimate kissing photos The former President and First Lady married in 1992

Michelle Obama and her husband Barack have been married since 1992 – and their love for each other is just as strong 30 years later.

The former First Lady surprised fans on Friday when she shared four intimate photos of herself and her husband posing in what appeared to be a photo booth while showering each other with affection.

One image saw Michelle cupping her husband's head to her chest, while another showed Barack planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek.

A third photo saw the couple grinning into the camera, with the former President throwing up a peace sign, and a fourth image saw Barack with his back to the camera as he wrapped his arms around Michelle and kissed her passionately on the cheek.

While Michelle's photos were the picture of wedded bliss, her lengthy caption was an honest insight into the couple's marriage.

"As an adult, I've lived in a number of places, but as far as I'm concerned, I've only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack," she began.

Michelle stunned fans with her intimate photos

"But here's the thing—our marriage has never been perfectly 50-50. One of us is always needing more or giving more. We have to be willing to listen to each other, honestly and without defensiveness. Only then, can we evolve together."

She explained: "Over the years, a lot of young people have asked me about marriage. And my response usually goes something like this: You have to prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort. You have to learn how to make real compromises in the way you've lived as an individual.

Michelle and Barack have been married 30 years

"Glamorizing a relationship while you're dating will lead you straight to difficulty once you're married. You can't paper over problems when you're living with someone day in and day out."

She concluded: "So you've got to ask yourself: What are you trying to get out of this relationship? Have you truly thought it through? Do you want a wedding or do you want a lifelong partnership?

"Those are two very different things. Together, you are answering the question: Who are we and who do we want to be?"

