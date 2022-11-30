Country music fans are in mourning after rising star Jake Flint died only hours after his dream wedding.

The star passed away in his sleep after his nuptials on Saturday, his publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman.

His former manager, Brenda Cline, also confirmed the news with a heartbreaking social media post which in part read: "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."

Jake's new wife, Brenda, also posted to Instagram and wrote, alongside clips and photos from their wedding: "I don't understand."

She later elaborated with her understandable agony. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain.We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she added. "My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

His new wife Brenda has been left shocked and heartbroken

Prayers flooded in, along with tearful messages and condolences with many urging Jake's loved ones to stay strong.

Jake was due to resume his tour on 2 December. His studio albums and singles included What's Your Name? and Long Road Back Home.

Jake's former manager also confirmed the sad news

Jake fell in love with country music after his father was diagnosed with ALS. His dad hoped it would make up for his inability to play sports with his son. He asked his friend. He asked his friends to teach him.

