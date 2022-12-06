Katie Holmes wows in figure-flattering dress and diamonds during special grand opening She looks fabulous!

It is definitely events season in New York City as holiday festivities continue to pop-up, and Katie Holmes is participating in style.

The actress was the epitome of chic for her latest outing, during which she shined just as bright as the jewelry she was celebrating.

She stepped out in style for a momentous night in New York City, to honor the grand opening of the Chopard store on 5th avenue on 5 December.

For the event, Katie looked spectacular donning the perfect winter outfit, donning a black, off-the-shoulder knit sweater with a midi cut, which she perfectly accessorized with a thick, waist-cinching belt similar to a corset and Khaite leather boots, a brand she has often been seen wearing.

Of course, she couldn't attend a jewelry event without also adding dazzling diamonds to her look, and her outfit was made even more fabulous by the addition of a blindingly bright diamond tennis necklace.

Katie took to Instagram to commemorate the special night, which she wrote was "beautiful," sharing a photo of a polaroid snapshot in which she is smiling ear to ear while sitting down for dinner.

Katie appeared to be having a great time

Her fans were quick to compliment her loads over the look, taking to her comments section to write: "Such a queen," and: "You have a beautiful smile," as well as: "What a beautiful woman you have become Katie," plus another fan added: "Absolutely stunning, it's always been the eyes!"

The event was quite star-studded, and other celebrity attendees included model Maye Musk, whose son is Elon Musk, Uma Therman, Liev Schreiber, Maria Borges and even Pete Davidson.

The star took part in welcoming Chopard to 5th Avenue

The mom-of-one was quite involved in the night, and joined Chopard co-presidents and siblings Karl-Friedrich Scheufele and Caroline Scheufele along with several of the other celebrity attendees in cutting the black ribbon to mark the official opening.

