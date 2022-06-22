Has Katie Holmes' daughter Suri met mom's boyfriend Bobby Wooten III? - all we know The actress shares her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes looks to be on cloud nine as she delights in her new relationship with boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III - but what does her daughter, Suri, think?

The 16-year-old was beaming in new photos recently when she was spotted out in New York looking every inch her mom's double.

MORE: Katie Holmes looks out of this world modeling bodysuit and thigh high boots

The teen looked so grown up as she picked up a smoothie while chatting on her phone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri Cruise

With her raven hair and dark features, she was Katie's double, and she appeared in jovial spirits.

The photos come amid her mom's burgeoning romance with Bobby and People have reported that Suri has indeed spent time with Katie's new squeeze.

MORE: Katie Holmes has double the reason to celebrate with daughter Suri

MORE: Katie Holmes nails the oversized blazer trend at ultra glam dinner party

While the outlet didn't detail exactly what they'd been up to, Suri - who is the daughter of Tom Cruise - is believed to have hung out with Bobby as he attempts to get to know Katie's loved ones.

Katie Holmes is very happy with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Bobby and Suri have not been pictured together, but she and mom Katie are incredibly close to one another and it would be no surprise if the mother-of-one confided in the teen after meeting her man.

Katie officially introduced her new boyfriend to the world when she brought him as her date to The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City last month.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares sweet never-before-seen family photos of Suri

MORE: Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's birthday at home in New York

Katie couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she cozied up to Bobby while posing for photographers at the event.

Suri has grown up so much and is now 16 years old

The Dawson's Creek actress recently spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival where she opened up about the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared what it felt like in the moment to be back to making movies the way it happened before quarantine, especially given that her film centered around the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

"It's so exciting," said Katie who spent the pandemic with her daughter. "It was such a scary time to go through, especially when New York City was hit so hard, that [it's great] to see people out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.