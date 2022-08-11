Katie Holmes steps out with new boyfriend - what we know about the Grammy-nominated musician He is just as talented as she is!

New York City residents might be facing soaring temperatures this week, but Katie Holmes is bracing the heat for a date with her new love!

The actress made a rare appearance with her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, as the two stepped out for an afternoon date around the city.

The two were spotted on Monday, 8 August taking a casual walk through New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Katie and Bobby were photographed both wearing black face masks, with the star sporting a short sleeve baby blue button down with blue jeans, and she completed the monochrome look with blue ballerina flats and two leather purses, one in brown and another larger one in black.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old sported an off-white t-shirt with beige trousers, a backpack and a leather messenger bag, The two appeared to maybe be headed to or coming from a quick getaway, as they both were carrying multiple bags.

The couple were first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing and walking hand in hand back in April during a stroll through New York City's Central Park, as well as a visit to the Guggenheim Museum.

Prior to Bobby, Katie was previously linked to Emilio Vitolo

They made their red carpet debut just a month after with an appearance at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, where Bobby presented an award to former Talking Heads band member David Byrne, who he has previously worked with.

Bobby is an accomplished Grammy-nominated musician, and he was part of the original cast of David's American Utopia Broadway show.

The couple also made an appearance at the premiere of Katie's film Alone Together

Katie hasn't been shy about showing her love for the composer and expressing how proud and impressed she is of him, often leaving loving remarks on his Instagram page.

He's currently touring with Carly Rae Jepsen, and on a post of a performance, she left a series of red hearts in the comments. In another post, she wrote: "AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!"

