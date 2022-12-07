Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal: How much is it worth and what are the biggest revelations? Harry & Meghan is set to air on 8 December

The Sussexes' upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, has been billed as a "global event". The explosive six-part series promises to be an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

TRENDING: Fans call out discrepancies in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailers

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

As the world gears up for Meghan and Harry's eye-opening first episode on 8 December, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the royal couple's lucrative multi-million Netflix deal, some of its biggest surprises, and everything in between.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Royal fans seriously divided by new Netflix trailer

READ: 5 biggest bombshells from Prince Harry and Meghan's second Netflix trailer

How much is their Netflix deal worth?

As of 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly worth a staggering $60 million. The couple have continued to take their own path since stepping down as working royals in 2020. In addition to their Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare is set to hit the shelves in January.

Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits

Back in September 2020, it was reported Harry and Meghan secured a $100 million dollar deal with Netflix. Their partnership with the streaming giant paves the way for a number of documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

The actress married into the royal family in 2018

At the time, the couple said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action."

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie Harrison in 2019

It's not known exactly how much they will make. Meghan and Harry are credited as producers.

What can we expect?

If the incredibly personal trailers are anything to go by, Harry & Meghan promises to be a gripping watch. When Netflix dropped the first official trailer on Thursday, royal fans across the globe raced to catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated programme.

The loved-up couple inside Frogmore Cottage

In the emotionally charged trailer, Prince Harry said: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Towards the end, Meghan added: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The duo stepped down as working royals in 2020

Beyond this, the teasy trailer featured a montage of never-before-seen black and white photos. From intimate wedding pictures to candid snapshots from Botswana and a smattering of pregnancy photos, Meghan and Harry laid bare their touching love story.

The Duke and Duchess tied the knot in St George's Chapel

Elsewhere, the Sussexes incorporated several images of the royal family. In Thursday's trailer, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a fleeting cameo while in Monday's bombshell clip.

In a gentle nod to his late mother, Prince Harry said: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game.

Harry & Meghan promises to reveal the full truth

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

This isn't just any ordinary love story it seems… In light of the deeply emotional and personal trailers, Meghan and Harry's six-part Netflix series promises to show what really goes on behind the palace doors.

Prince Harry's late mother tragically passed away in 1997

Netflix added: "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

When will it be released?

Netflix has confirmed episode one, two and three will drop on Thursday 8 December. The six-part docu-series has been split into two volumes, with volume II set to grace our screens on Thursday 15 December.

Netflix have released two explosive trailers

The series will be available to stream at 8.01am on the day of the release and viewers must have a Netflix UK subscription.

Viewers in the US should be able to tune in from midnight on the day of release.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.