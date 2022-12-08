Elton John has shared his heartbreak with his fans as he explained that he lost his aunt on Thursday morning.

WOW: Sir Elton John and David Furnish appear in incredible photo with their sons – fans react

The global superstar shared several photos of himself and his aunt, including one where he wore an orange tracksuit while she looked very stylish in a red shirt. He also shared two photos from the archives, one where she supported him while at a family event, and another featuring Elton as a baby, as she carried him in her arms inside a garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John shares update on health following surgery

Posting a moving caption, the 75-year-old said: "My beautiful Auntie Win passed away this morning at 95 years of age. I loved her so much and will miss her terribly. She was kindness personified. #RIP."

PHOTOS: Dua Lipa serves operatic glam as she performs onstage with Elton John

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look very loved up in rare personal video

The singer was immediately met with a wall of support from his fans, with close friend Alan Carr writing: "Oh no. So sorry," and a second commented: "So sorry for your loss."

A third penned: "I'm so sorry, Elton. From her smile alone you can tell she was a joy to be with," and a fourth added: "I love that smile when she is with you. So very sorry for the loss to you and your family."

Elton and Win were close

Back in October, the singer suffered another loss as he mourned the loss of rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

Posting a smiling photo of himself with Jerry Lee, Elton wrote: "Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn't have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too."

READ: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise at Elton John concert – but it's not what you think

DETAILS: David Furnish details 'best birthday ever' with the sweetest surprise from sons Zachary and Elijah

He concluded: "Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock 'n' roll memories. @jerryleelewisthekiller #RIP."

Fans rushed to share their condolences, with one commenting: "Sorry to hear about your loss. RIP Jerry Lee Lewis." A second said: "I am so sorry for your loss." A third added: "Elton, you always say and do the right thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.