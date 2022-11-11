Elton John is well known for his kind gestures in the showbiz world as he goes above and beyond for others.

Among his acts of kindness this year, the singer decided to boost Britney Spears’ confidence after she was freed from a conservatorship by teaming up with her for a new song.

It was the kind words of his husband David Furnish that initially inspired him to take Britney under his wing but Elton has looked after generations of musicians. It is something that he is passionate about and that he has continued to do throughout the years.

His ties remain stronger than ever with the Royal Academy of Music where he studied for five years. Even now he gives the academy his support and his time when he can.

The Principal of the Royal Academy of Music, Jonathan Freeman-Attwood, CBE, hailed the musical legend as a “truly big-hearted man” with great ambition.

He told HELLO!: “Elton is joined at the hip to the Royal Academy of Music. From his youngest musical days to now, he’s always looked after new generations of artists – whatever the instrument, style or genre. He’s passionate about giving chances to the most deserving talented musicians who come to the Academy.

“Our Elton John Global Exchange Programme, launched in September 2022, is just another example of his ambition.

“He gives us his time whenever he can, visits his scholars and gives me support and advice at every turn. He’s a truly big-hearted man and quite an alumnus to have!”

