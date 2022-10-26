David Furnish details 'best birthday ever' with the sweetest surprise from sons Zachary and Elijah The filmmaker is married to Elton John

David Furnish had plenty to smile about on Tuesday as he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday alongside his family.

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two shared a sweet snap of his lavish birthday balloons which spelled out "Happy 60 Birthday Papa".

Alongside the touching photo, he included the caption: "I had the most magnificent day and feel like the luckiest man in the world. So many kind messages and greetings from friends and family all over the world.

"Best of all, a day full of familial love and laughter thanks to Elton, Zachary and Elijah. Thank-you to everyone who made my 60th the best birthday ever."

David's two sons prepared a sweet surprise

Fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "So adorable, happy birthday @davidfurnish," whilst a second penned: "Happy 60th!!! Looks like a beautiful celebration surrounded by LOVE".

"Happy birthday David! Glad you had a fantastic day surrounded by those you love and who love you. Nothing could be better," wrote a third and a fourth added: "Welcome to the swinging sixties. So much fun".

David's birthday milestone comes after his husband Elton shared a heart-warming letter to his sons in TIME magazine on his 75th birthday.

Elton and David started dating in 1993

Elton called his children "the two most precious parts of my life" before saying: "I have had an incredibly fortunate 75 years. I've had my share of adventures, and I'll tell you about some of the wilder ones another time.

"But know this: the most rewarding journey in my life has been the one I began 12 years ago with your Papa, when we decided to start a family.

The couple share two sons together

"Zachary and Elijah, you two are the greatest gifts I have ever been given. You have filled my heart with love and my life with purpose and meaning in ways I didn't think were possible. You are my proudest achievements, and I love you both so, so much."

Sir Elton and David have been together since 1993 and welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

