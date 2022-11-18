The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise at Elton John concert – but it's not what you think How spectacular!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured by Sir Elton John at his most recent concert in California on Thursday night.

Performing at Dodger Stadium, the legendary singer and pianist paid homage to the royal couple by including a series of touching visual tributes.

Dodgers stadium! Their is going to be a special on Amazon I believe. You’ll be able to see it soon but in the mean time you can watch this.❤️ pic.twitter.com/5zj6llLKZz — Amelia E. Noyes (@IamNOYES) November 18, 2022

WATCH: Sir Elton John performs in California

According to concert attendees, royal fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the visuals when a special version of the show airs online. Alongside a clip of Elton performing, one fan penned: "Loved seeing the Meghan and Harry visual tribute in @eltonofficial's #DodgerStadium tour tonight #beyondtheyellowbrickroad."

Teasing their debut, she continued: "There is going to be a special on Amazon I believe. You'll be able to see it soon but in the meantime, you can watch this."

The singer donned a statement blazer

Sir Elton is set to perform again on Sunday, with a start time of 8pm Pacific time. Dedicated fans who are unable to attend in person will be able to tune in from the comfort of their homes via Disney+.

This isn't the first time Elton John has publicly supported Meghan and Harry. Back in August 2019, the Rocket Man hitmaker defended the couple after they faced backlash for using a private jet.

Prince Harry shares a close bond with Elton John

Taking to Twitter, Elton defiantly penned: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week."

He continued: "Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death.

The hitmaker played a key part in Meghan and Harry's wedding reception

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

Sir Elton's longstanding friendship with the royals reached a new level in 2018 when the musician was asked to perform at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception. Speaking to The Sun, Elton divulged: "It was fun. They were a great audience so I did them another song. I was only going to do three and I did four. I added in Can You Feel The Love Tonight as an extra."

