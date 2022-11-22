Sir Elton John and David Furnish appear in incredible photo with their sons – fans react David shared the snap on Instagram

Sir Elton John's husband, David Furnish, has taken to Instagram with an extraordinary photo of their family.

MORE: Elton John posts moving tribute to Princess Diana on 25th anniversary of her passing

On Sunday, the Rocket Man singer played the very final US concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – his last - at LA's Dodger Stadium.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga supports Elton John's son on red carpet

And a photographer captured an incredible moment at the end of the concert – when Elton was joined on stage by his family.

The picture shows Elton – dressed in a sequinned Dodgers jacket and baseball cap – waving to the sold-out stadium with his sons, Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah, and his husband by his side.

READ: Elton John and David Furnish pay tribute to 'great friend' following sad death

MORE: Sir Elton John's vast property portfolio spans from Windsor to Venice – photos

Zachary can be seen sweetly putting his arm around his sibling's shoulder as they take in the remarkable scene in front of them.

Elton and his family were captured in an incredible photo

In the caption, David paid a loving tribute to his husband, writing: "Last night was one of the greatest nights in our family's life. Elton played and sang magnificently. His brilliant band were flawless, and majestically in step on every single harmonious note.

READ: David Furnish reacts after George Michael's ex Kenny Goss makes comment about Elton John

MORE: Elton John opens up about his efforts to help George Michael before his death

"I want to pay tribute and thanks to all our hardworking Rocket team and Elton's spectacular crew. Everyone has worked so unbelievably hard and do their jobs with such tireless elegance and elite professionalism.

Proud dad David with sons Zachary and Elijah

"None of us could do what we do without them and we are eternally grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

READ: Elton John shares rare photo of sons as he posts sweetest tribute

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish 'so proud' of sons as they make a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga

The couple's famous friends and fans were quick to react to the post. "I loved every moment!! You are all so beautiful and I love you," wrote Donatella Versace. "I mean incredible and look what a beautiful family," added Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Elton and David have been married since 2014

"It was an extraordinary way to farewell," said Eric McCormack. "Elton was on fire from the first epic chord of Bennie & The Jets. So great to see you four onstage together!"

Another fan shared: "It was so fantastic all around, and having you all join Elton on the stage brought me to tears! What a perfect moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.