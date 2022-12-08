Kylie Minogue makes rare comment on relationship with sister Dannii The two Australian singers are very close

Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii are both pop legends, and fans are always eager to see the pair of them together, with hopes heightened following Kylie's move back to Australia.

On Thursday, the Magic singer made reference to her younger sister, as a close friend shared a snap of the duo performing together. Christine Goodwin took to Instagram to share a snap of Kylie and Dannii embracing one another at a 2015 live show, which had been kept so under wraps that even the pair's parents didn't know about it.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue enjoys special reunion for emotional moment

On her Instagram Stories, Kylie gave a little more insight into the sweet moment, resharing the post and saying: "That was a moment of moments for us!!"

Christie was very pleased with her snap, as she shared in her caption: "It's capturing moments like this that I live for. This image will forever stand the test of time as it's truly a magical moment filled with joy and happiness."

Christie Goodwin shared this touching family moment

Kylie and Dannii have been spending together following Kylie's return to Australia, with Dannii sharing a sweet family moment earlier this year in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

"Kylie loves hanging out with my son," she said. "We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta."

And she made sure to tune in to what was thought to be the finale of Neighbours, where Kylie found fame as popular character, Charlene Robinson.

"I said to Ethan [her son]: 'There's Kylie,' and he's like: 'That one?' and I'm like: 'No, no, not that one, this one!'"

