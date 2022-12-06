Kylie Minogue steals the show in breathtaking gown - and the colour! The singer looked radiant

Kylie Minogue is the ultimate style queen, and on Monday, the pop princess made a statement in a striking floor-length gown.

Over on Instagram, the All the Lovers songstress posted a string of stunning outfit photos alongside a photo of her iconic Come Into My World video costume.

Dressed up to the nines, Kylie looked sensational in her satin white gown adorned with marigold yellow flowers. She teamed her billowing dress with a pair of towering metallic gold heels and a touch of sultry makeup.

In one gorgeous snap, the Aussie hitmaker resembled an ethereal dream as she posed against a mirror-clad wall.

Kylie looked lovely in her statement gown

"As one of the founding patrons of @australianmusicvault, it was such a pleasure and inspiration to drop by @artscentremelbourne My 'Come Into My World' video costume is currently on display! [heart emoji] I had to pause on the famous mirror-lined steps by Hamer Hall for THAT photo op," Kylie penned in the caption.

Floored by Kylie's glamorous appearance, fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the star. "Simply stunning and yes to the pose on that glorious staircase!!" enthused one, whilst a second noted: "I want that gorgeous dress."

The songstress posed up a storm

Reacting to the singer's music video costume, a third fan remarked: "I used to dream of breaking the glass and stealing this outfit when I was younger," and a fourth simply added: "What an ICONIC fit and an iconic video!!"

Kylie's radiant appearance comes after the 54-year-old caused a stir during her latest trip to Paris. Amongst the glamorous photos, the blonde beauty shared a worrying photo of herself wearing a black wrist support.

Kylie sparked concern

Stunned by the news, one fan penned: "Whilst you look beautiful, that looks like a medical brace on your wrist. I hope it's not too painful and I hope you're resting it," whilst a second gushed: "Hope that wrist is okay with the brace on."

Referencing her medical update, Kylie captioned her photos: "Friends and photos (and scans) for over 30 years."

